10 of the Best Online Therapy Services in 2021

For Stress and Anxiety: Online-Therapy.com

Online-Therapy.com earns a top spot for its affordability, range of treatments, availability, and effectiveness.

Founded in 2009, Online-Therapy.com is a subscription service that links global users to qualified therapists trained in cognitive behavioral therapy. The platform offers unlimited messaging and weekly online counseling sessions through video, phone, and live text chat.

Other perks

Subscribers have access to a happiness toolbox, which includes a self-guided course on mental well-being, journals, activity planners, and yoga videos. These resources are excellent for individuals with stress-related disorders, such as anxiety or insomnia.

Online-Therapy.com treats the following conditions:

Agoraphobia

Anger

Anxiety

Bipolar disorder

Depression

Insomnia

OCD

Panic attacks

PTSD

Stress

Weight concerns

Online-Therapy.com plans

Basic

Online therapy program plus daily replies from a therapist on your coursework

25 self-guided worksheets covering eight aspects of mental wellness

A journal, activity plan, and access to yoga and meditation videos

Does not include live therapy sessions or therapist messaging

Costs $31.96 per week

Standard

Includes everything in the basic plan, plus one live 30-minute therapy session per week and unlimited therapist messaging

Costs $47.96 per week

Premium

Includes everything in the standard plan, plus a second live 30-minute therapy session every week

Costs $63.96 per week

Pros

In-depth therapist bios with user ratings

Broad range of therapies offered

Global access

Self-guided course provides valuable instruction between sessions

Low-cost options

Cons