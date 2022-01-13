Best Overall: Mueller Fitted Wrist Brace

Rated second-highest in the Hand and Wrist Support category on Amazon, this brace no doubt helps customers in pain. The brace has a spoon-like shape that contours to the shape of your wrist and a cut-out so that your fingers can move freely, making it a great choice for daytime wear. It comes highly recommended by Nowland for its adjustable straps, breathable fabric, and cushioned fit. "It will provide appropriate levels of support without being too cumbersome," he says. Plus, it comes in right-hand and left-hand options.

It has nearly 11,120 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews from Amazon customers. One wrote: "Overall, the 'Mueller Fitted Right Wrist' was just what I was looking for! It helped minimize my wrist pain in less than two weeks and provided much-needed relief which I couldn't get from other sources!" They continued, "With very good support on the bottom section of the item, it felt much more ergonomic than other products I have tried. It ensured minimal hand movement, helping provide the much-needed rest and heal the injured muscles. I felt the relief immediately after wearing it for about a day. It has been two weeks of use and I feel my wrist is progressively getting better!"