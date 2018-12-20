10 Body-Positivity Moments of 2018 That Were Major Wins for All Women

Here's to a year full of fierce women unafraid to smash beauty standards.

By Samantha Lauriello
December 20, 2018

Pop the champagne and throw the confetti, it’s time to celebrate. The body-positive movement had some major wins in 2018, from #AerieREAL giving body hair a public platform to plus-size models taking over Times Square. We've rounded up 10 of the most badass body-positivity moments of 2018—so you can relive the top power moves of the year.

Tess Holliday enjoyed tub time with her young son

View this post on Instagram

When you have meetings & filming at your house all day, & decide to take a nice, relaxing bath before the chaos starts... but then your toddler sees you trying to sneak into the bathroom & screams until you let him take a bath with you. Normally it wouldn’t be an issue, but I have a tattoo on my leg that can’t get wet- but hey, I might be fat, but I’m flexible AF. 😈😛(Also he screamed for 5 mins after this was taken because I wouldn’t let him play with the razor you see him grabbing 🤷🏻‍♀️) This photo isn’t “flattering”, but I don’t care. I’m proud of my body, & what it’s capable of & how funny & ridiculous my life/motherhood is. ✌🏻 #thisismotherhood #effyourbeautystandards

A post shared by Tess 🥀 (@tessholliday) on

We can always count on Tess Holliday to keep it real on Instagram, but her standout post from the year showed her son, Bowie, in the bathtub interrupting her alone time in the bathtub. It's an unguarded moment not everyone would be comfortable posting on social media, yet Holliday had no problem putting it out there. “This photo isn’t ‘flattering’, but I don’t care,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my body, & what it’s capable of & how funny & ridiculous my life/motherhood is.”

Sarah Hyland showed off her surgery scar

Sarah Hyland has never been shy about sharing details of her health issues on social media—especially her kidney transplant scar. In July, the Modern Family actress posted a photo of herself in a bikini while on vacation in Mexico. Look closely; you can see the scar on her abdomen. Hyland had the surgery in 2012 due to a condition called kidney dysplasia.

An #AerieREAL model flaunted her armpit hair

Everyone can agree #AerieREAL is taking home the body-positivity crown this year. The campaign has featured a model in a wheelchair, another with alopecia, and even a woman flaunting armpit hair. She also has braces, something so many young women can relate to but are rarely seen in ads.

Chrissy Teigen clapped back at a hater who criticized her weight

Chrissy Teigen looked absolutely stunning in a silver ensemble at the 2018 Emmy Awards. But while most of her fans were fawning over her style, one lowly Twitter user chimed in with this gem: "I’m asking this with the utmost respectful [sic], but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?" Teigen isn’t afraid to put haters in their place, and she didn't waste any time doing so. "I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” she wrote from her seat at the Emmys. You tell ‘em, girl.

Kylie Jenner's scar graced the cover of a magazine

Kylie Jenner’s scar was front and center on the August cover of GQ“What’s the biggest scar on my body?” Jenner asked her partner, Travis Scott, in a video at the cover shoot, quizzing him on how well he knows her. Scott had no trouble getting the answer right. “The biggest scar? On your leg,” he replied. Jenner has never tried to hide her the jagged line on her leg, and really, why should she?

J. Lo wowed us with her strong arms

Used to be that a woman with muscular, well-defined arms wasn’t considered “feminine.” Luckily, those days are behind us. Fact is, nothing is more womanly than wearing your strength on your sleeve. A few months ago, Jennifer Lopez posted a photo of her flexing her seriously toned arms, and we must say, she looked damn good.

Iskra Lawrence ate a burger in her underwear

Are you really living if you don’t indulge every once and awhile? Iskra Lawrence clearly sees the value in giving in to your cravings. A few months ago, the model and body-positive advocate posted a photo of herself enjoying a burger in the backseat of a car in her bra and underwear. Hey, if you don’t say yes to yourself, who’s going to do it for you?

This woman got real about loose skin

View this post on Instagram

This is my Halloween costume. I have loose skin over my entire body and it hurts. I have been in pain for months but nobody knows the reality of the pain loose skin can cause but the vanity of plastic surgery. My legs are heavy and my neck is tired from carrying this around. This is my morning reality. This is my reality after living my whole life obese. I did this to myself. I was my problem and I'm now my solution. I refuse to keep doing any more damage to my body. I refuse to hide. This is my next chapter and eventually I will have surgery to help my legs too. Please start now and reverse the damage to your body. It's time you love your body back. 4 DAYS. #weightloss #looseskin #legs #fattofit #obesetobeast #beastmode #obesetobeast #fitfam #fit #fedupfam #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #dietbet #excessskin #plussize #selflove #effyourbeautystandards #plasticsurgery #drjosephmichaels #legs #muscles #weightlossjourney #fit #gym #workout #exercise #extremeweightloss #transformation

A post shared by Lexiiiiiii. ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) on

After losing 312 pounds, 27-year-old Lexi Reed was finally free of the weight that had kept her “prisoner” for so many years, as she put it. But no one told her she was about to face an entirely new obstacle: loose skin, which caused her debilitating pain. In September, Reed had some of her skin surgically removed, changing her life forever. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is her dedication to documenting her experience on Instagram in hopes of helping others.

Winnie Harlow walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

View this post on Instagram

From the fittings to the runway! This was an unbelievable dream! Thank you ED @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro and everyone who worked so hard to put this show together from the dressers to production! I pray for a greater evolution everyday of inclusivity. I’ve never experienced something so beautiful, walking this show was an insane experience knowing little girls dreaming of Victoria’s Secret watched and saw themselves represented by me, but we still have work to do in our society for full acceptance and representation! We can’t risk taking one step forward and two steps back. Let’s support each other, empower each other, and let the world know #representationmatters 💗🙏🏽🤸🏾‍♀️😇🌈

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

This year, Winnie Harlow became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Vitiligo is a skin disorder that causes pigment-free patches of skin to appear randomly on the body. Harlow has used her modeling career to raise awareness about vitiligo, and being part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was always her dream.

Plus-size models took over Times Square

View this post on Instagram

Ok .. sharing these last ones for today !!!! Way more to come tomorrow. First pic is me surrounded with the real cat walk show openers and closers 🤗🤗🤗 .#therealcatwalk veterans @seanasteele and @couvertier_louis both doing the show for the 3rd time. They strut it when it was 7 of us.. later with 34 of us and now over 200 more of us! This LOVE we are expressing is contagious !!! Every one of us is on our individual path of self love and self expression, and I am happy that this platform that we collectively created serves as a safe space and home for us to just be, celebRate our being. Yesterday’s real catwalk was opened by @iamjarijones , whom I kept running into over #nyfw months and who impressed me with her beautiful kind energy !!! —- special thanks to two incredible people behind the scenes @kristyn.elyse and @dyacyk ( of course many of of you amazing souls I will continue to list ) for putting so much work into making this happen! Also thank you @norahlovesmakeup_mua for my makeup , I usually look like a hot mess that didn’t sleep for days planning the event !!! PAhhh u saved me!!! Thank you @swimsuitsforall for giving me your swimsuit and @ellosusa for the red jacket !!! And @pacificabeauty for sending gifts to our models !!! Im so thankful and can’t wait to share more of the images with you (these pics are from @hollygotgrace ) !!!! #togetherwestrut #timessquare #models #together#onelove#people#onefamily#oneworld#bikini#show#fashionshow#loveyou#loveeachother#kindness l#inclusivity #therealcatwalk #catwalk (help me TAG the models PLEASE by typing in CAPITAL to T A G then if I missed anyone you know )

A post shared by KhrystyAna (@khrystyana) on

Curve model Khrystyana Kazakova organized The Real Catwalk, a body-positive fashion show that took Times Square by storm one weekend in early December. Kazakova, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, wanted to give women of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds a place on the runway in response to the less-inclusive Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In our opinion, it was the fiercest show of the year.

