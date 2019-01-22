9 Body Positive 10-Year Challenge Posts That Will Leave You Feeling Inspired

If there's one thing we've learned from the viral 10-year challenge that's all over social media this month, it's that a lot of our favorite celebs have aged pretty damn flawlessly. (Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon, we especially mean you.) But what impressed us more, however, are all the people who did the challenge in the name of body positivity.

Some showed off their fitness transformations, others (cough J.Lo cough) proved just how sexy postpartum bodies can be, and a whole lot of participants focused on the positive changes they've made to their mental health. Here, we've rounded up six of our favorite 10-year challenge posts.

RELATED: The Secret to J.Lo’s Incredible Abs, According to Her Trainer

Anna Victoria

Jillian Michaels

RELATED: Iskra Lawrence’s Top 5 Moves for Strong, Toned Legs

Iskra Lawrence

Jessica Simpson

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Amy Schumer’s Approach to Wellness Inspires Us

Julianne Hough

Massy Arias

RELATED: Why Fitness Influencer Massy Arias Swears By CoverGirl’s New Sweat-Proof Mascara

Katie Dunlop

Amy Schumer

Jennifer Lopez

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter