9 Body Positive 10-Year Challenge Posts That Will Leave You Feeling Inspired
What a difference a decade can make.
If there's one thing we've learned from the viral 10-year challenge that's all over social media this month, it's that a lot of our favorite celebs have aged pretty damn flawlessly. (Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon, we especially mean you.) But what impressed us more, however, are all the people who did the challenge in the name of body positivity.
Some showed off their fitness transformations, others (cough J.Lo cough) proved just how sexy postpartum bodies can be, and a whole lot of participants focused on the positive changes they've made to their mental health. Here, we've rounded up six of our favorite 10-year challenge posts.
RELATED: The Secret to J.Lo’s Incredible Abs, According to Her Trainer
Anna Victoria
Jillian Michaels
RELATED: Iskra Lawrence’s Top 5 Moves for Strong, Toned Legs
Iskra Lawrence
Jessica Simpson
RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Amy Schumer’s Approach to Wellness Inspires Us
Julianne Hough
Massy Arias
RELATED: Why Fitness Influencer Massy Arias Swears By CoverGirl’s New Sweat-Proof Mascara
Katie Dunlop
Amy Schumer
Jennifer Lopez
To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter