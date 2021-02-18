The 11 Best Bathroom Scales, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Stepping on the scale may not be for everyone, but if you're looking to gain, lose, or maintain your weight, having an accurate bathroom scale can be an effective tool to have on hand. Not only do they allow you to monitor your weight in the comfort of your own home, but these gadgets will also help you keep track of your goals.
Bathroom scales have come a long way in recent years. While you can still buy simple spring-based analog scales, there are also hundreds of more technologically-advanced options to choose from. Some are even fully digital, and programmed to provide you with the most accurate weight possible. Others have smart capabilities to provide more information on your overall health, including your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and metabolic rate. Some are designed to be portable, making them a great option for people who have to travel often.
If you do decide to invest in a new bathroom scale, just remember that weight fluctuation is totally normal, and you shouldn't fixate on the daily or weekly readings. Instead, use it as a way to track any major changes and to help you monitor your overall health.
Ready to invest in a new bathroom scale? We turned to reviews from real shoppers who have bought and used the scales themselves to see which ones they love the most. From easy-to-use digital scales to smart options and affordable picks, keep reading to shop the 11 bathroom scales that shoppers say are the best of the best.
These are the 11 best bathroom scales to shop:
This smart digital scale by Renpho has racked up more than 118,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love its user-friendly design and accurate readings. Not only does it measure your weight, but this smart device uses a corresponding phone app that helps you track your body mass index, skeletal muscle, bone mass, and more. Even better, you can also connect it with other apps like Samsung Health, Fitbit App, Google Fit, and Apple Health to store all your health stats in one place. “I love how much information this scale provides,” wrote one shopper. “If you are trying to improve your health/lose weight, this, I suspect, will be a game changer, especially if you are motivated by competing with yourself and seeing the info change for the better.”
To buy: Renpho Smart Scale, $29 (was $40); amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon shoppers say this Bluetooth-enabled scale by Abyon will give you an incredibly accurate reading every single time. It can weigh up to 400 pounds at a time and provide 12 body measurements in addition to weight. Customers love how quickly it works and how easy it was to set up. If you aren’t fully satisfied, it comes with a 60-day free return or replacement policy. “Most accurate scale I have used,” said one reviewer. “Compared with my doctor’s report, it’s almost the same. My doctor’s clinic uses an inbody scale, which is a professional and expensive body composition scale. I was looking for something similar to use at home, I found this and the price is a good deal.”
To buy: Abyon Bluetooth Smart Scale, $29 (was $40); amazon.com
This digital scale by LetsFit uses four precise sensors to provide accurate readings. The lightweight device automatically turns on when you step on the scale, and can weigh up to 400 pounds at a time. The skid pads at the bottom of the scale keep it from sliding on the floor, while the bright LED screen makes it super easy to read your weight. Plus, it even has a feature that tells you the difference between your last weigh-ins to help you keep track. “I wanted a basic type scale and mostly what I was searching for was one that I could count on for accuracy, it seems I’ve found the one,” wrote one customer. “The price was great as well as the look of it. It is extremely consistent and accurate.”
To buy: LetsFit Digital Scale, $18; amazon.com
If you have a Fitbit, you’ll love this smart scale from the brand. The smart device syncs with your fitness tracker to monitor your weight, BMI, and more. Not only does it display your weight on the screen of the scale, but once you’ve set it up with Bluetooth, every time you use the scale your weight will be uploaded to your Fitbit app. Users say this helps them keep track of their goals and health patterns. “I used to not own a scale and didn’t really care about my weight all that much. But as I’ve grown older I developed more of a curiosity and I feel like the scale keeps me honest with myself about my progress or lack thereof,” said one reviewer. “I like that this enables you to get a more complete picture of things like your activity level, nutrition, and BMI. It’s really great and fun to use.”
To buy: Fitbit Aria Air Scale, $40 (was $50); amazon.com
If you’re looking for a classic analog scale without any added bells and whistles, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this Ozeri option. Not only does the scale show weight in both pounds and kilograms, but it also gives your reading with both a dial and a LED screen reading. The scale runs on three AAA batteries and automatically shuts off when not in use to preserve battery life. Even better, there are three versatile colors to choose from, so you can easily find an option that matches your bathroom’s aesthetic. One customer called it “simple and accurate” before adding, “I’ve been using this scale to track weight progress with a new workout program. It’s simple to use. Just step on and wait for the scale to light up with your reading. There is no tapping and then waiting for the scale to clear before stepping back on for your weight. The glass-like surface makes for easy cleaning to keep your scale looking brand new!”
To buy: Ozeri Bathroom Scale, $27 (was $33); amazon.com
This Etekcity digital scale has racked up more than 65,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers thanks to its lightweight design, accurate readings, and affordable price point. The backlit LED screen will show your weight in both pounds and kilograms, while the tempered glass surface is both scratch and shatter-resistant. “This is the best scale I have ever used,” raved one reviewer. “It has clear digital numbers that light up so they are easy to see. I never have to worry about calibration. I use it almost every day to keep track of my weight. My daughter even used it successfully to weigh her squirmy toddler. It recorded his weight quickly before he could jump off and run away! All in all, I would recommend this scale to anyone who wants to weigh themselves with convenience, accuracy and no hassle.”
To buy: Etekcity Digital Bathroom Scale, $16 (was $20); amazon.com
Shoppers say this Renpho digital scale is lightweight, compact, and super easy to store—making it a great option for small bathrooms without a lot of floor space. The self-calibrating scale can hold up to 400 pounds and runs on two AAA batteries. It features anti-slip padding, a tempered glass design, and a LED screen that’s easy to read. “This scale is just what I wanted,” said one customer. “It is light and small. My bathroom is not big and with the rugs, there is not a lot of free space. The scale is smaller in size than my old one which after 15 years, just stopped working. This new one is smaller and lighter and just more attractive. Easy to clean as well.”
To buy: Renpho Digital Bathroom Scale, $17; amazon.com
This Inevifit scale has earned itself a near-perfect rating because of its sleek minimalist design. Shoppers love that the LED screen that reads your weight blends into the silver surface when not in use but is still easy to read when on. Even better, they say the scale is incredibly easy to set up, and it has a long battery life. “One of the best bathroom scales,” said one reviewer. “It was accurate every time I used it. I weighed myself multiple times in a row to see if it would change and never did! It’s easy to read and use! It looks way more expensive than it is and that’s also a good thing about it.”
To buy: Inevifit Bathroom Scale, $40 (was $88); amazon.com
If multiple people in your household are looking to track their weight, this Garmin scale might be for you, as the smart device sets up personalized profiles that can track progress for up to 16 people at a time. It syncs with the Garmin Connect app to monitor health stats like your body fat percentage, BMI, and skeletal muscle mass, and it can even create graphs showing your progress over time. “Easy to set up and sync with my Garmin Connect account,” wrote one customer. “Weight is accurate and I like how the scale tells you the delta or change day to day. Lots of data to look at.”
To buy: Garmin Index S2 Scale, $150; amazon.com
Most scales on this list can hold up to 400 pounds, but this wide-ranging option from My Weigh can hold up to 550 pounds at a time. The LED screen will show your weight in large backlit numbers, or you can turn on the scale’s talking feature, which will speak out the weight to you. It turns on with just the tap of your foot, and it even comes with a 30-year warranty. “This is one of the best scales I have ever purchased,” said one shopper. “It’s very accurate. I weigh myself every Monday. I had a doctors appointment on a Tuesday morning and my weight was like .5 lbs off. So there was no drastic change. I also enjoy the voice activated option and large display of numbers. Definitely worth the price.”
To buy: My Weigh Talking Bathroom Scale, $47; amazon.com
Keeping track of your weight when you travel can be tricky, but this portable scale by NewlineNY makes things easier. The thin, lightweight scale is half the size of the average bathroom scale, but it can still weigh up to 400 pounds at a time. Customers love that there is no wait time to start the scale, you can just step on it and get an immediate reading. “This scale is great,” said one reviewer. “I needed a scale that I could carry with me when traveling. This one is perfect. It easily fits in my bag, I always go carry on. I use it at home all the time as well and really like this product.”
To buy: NewlineNY 700 Travel Bathroom Scale, $24; amazon.com
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.