The 11 Best Bathroom Scales, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

If you’re looking for a classic analog scale without any added bells and whistles, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this Ozeri option. Not only does the scale show weight in both pounds and kilograms, but it also gives your reading with both a dial and a LED screen reading. The scale runs on three AAA batteries and automatically shuts off when not in use to preserve battery life. Even better, there are three versatile colors to choose from, so you can easily find an option that matches your bathroom’s aesthetic. One customer called it “simple and accurate” before adding, “I’ve been using this scale to track weight progress with a new workout program. It’s simple to use. Just step on and wait for the scale to light up with your reading. There is no tapping and then waiting for the scale to clear before stepping back on for your weight. The glass-like surface makes for easy cleaning to keep your scale looking brand new!”

