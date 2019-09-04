Bebe Rexha is showing off her, uh, assets to the world in honor of her 30th birthday.

The singer, who turned 30 in late August, shared a cheeky photo of herself before a show, giving her fans a front-row look at her butt—and her impressive flexibility.

“This is what 30 looks like," she wrote in her caption. "My #BirthdaySuit Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me. Pre-show stretch and lipstick application. #Not20Anymore."

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Reveals That Designers Will Not Dress Her for the Grammy Awards Because She's a Size 8

RELATED: Demi Lovato Praises Bebe Rexha for Blasting Designers Who Body Shamed Her Over Grammys Dress

But being confident in her body hasn't always come easy to the singer. In May, Rexha was featured on the cover of Health where she opened up about her body image issues throughout her career.

"Ever since I was little, I’ve been thicker," she told Health. "When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up." Rexha also said she "went through a point of really not liking myself," and admitted that, while she still has moments like that, she's "started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day. I walk around the house in just underwear and a bra." Her therapist even told her to walk around her house naked, but Rexha said "I can't do that yet!"

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Reveals That She Has Bipolar Disorder: 'I’m Not Ashamed Anymore'

Rexha also said that while being in the spotlight has impacted her mental health, she's focused on living a balanced, healthy life rather than aiming for a certain body shape.

"I see pop stars who are super thin. I could definitely get there. I’ve done it before, where I was 120-something pounds—and I was just miserable," she said. "I’ve just been enjoying my life. Then I was kind of bummed because I weighed myself. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, dammit, I gained, like, six pounds, and I have my Health shoot!' But then I was like, 'You know what, when will I ever be ready?' That’s just nonsense. I think you have to do what’s best for you."

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter