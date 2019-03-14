Health Launches a New Wellness Series Just for Alexa Users

With Balance by Health you no longer have to scroll through your social media feeds to find health and wellness inspiration. The editors of Health, in collaboration with Shape, Cooking Light, and Eating Well, are coming right to your living room (or kitchen or bathroom) via your Alexa.

This new Alexa skill will help you manage your well-being and create stability amid life’s obstacles. To do this, we’ve created Balance Boosters—tips and challenges designed to improve your life in small but significant ways. These tips and challenges, designed to help reduce stress, increase energy, and improve your overall outlook, encourage you to do things like go for short walks, meditate, and call a friend just to say “hi.” Each time you complete a new Balance Booster, you will be awarded points and be encouraged to move on to a new one. You will also get updates on your progress, plus bonus health and lifestyle service via email.

Balance by Health will be available across Amazon’s entire lineup of Echo devices. To access the program, search Balance by Health on Amazon.com or in the Alexa app. Once you enable the skill, simply ask your device, “Alexa, open Balance by Health” or “Alexa, ask Balance by Health for a heath tip.” No worries if you don’t have a smart speaker at home—you can also access Balance by Health through your Amazon or Amazon Alexa app through your phone.

Let us help you achieve your goals without having to lift a finger, literally.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter