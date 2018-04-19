Ashley Graham Fired Back at an Instagram Troll Who Called Her a ‘Fat Model’

As a plus-size model and body positive activist, Ashley Graham is used to having critics—and for the most part, ignoring them. But Graham couldn't help but reply to an Instagram troll whose hate was off the charts.

On Instagram, the troll posted side-by-side images of various models, including Graham. Slender models like Candice Swanepoel and Heidi Klum were described as “real” models, while curvier women, including Graham, were labeled “fat models.”

After seeing the post under the hashtag, #ashleygraham, Graham took screenshots and shared them in her Instagram story on Wednesday. The criticism compelled Graham to send her own message to women about their bodies.

“I know I’m being a little petty by posting these stupid photos of somebody who wrote ‘real model’ and ‘fat model,’ but I will let you know nothing defines what a real model or a fat model or a fake model is,” she stated. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background...none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not. So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes, keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop you.”

We can always rely on Graham to stand up haters who encourage body shaming. Last month, she fired back at people who called her a “real woman.” Though intended as a compliment (because she has a body that resembles that of real life females), she was not comfortable with the comparison.

“We are all real women,” she wrote in that PSA post. “I can’t stand it when I read comments that say ‘finally, a real woman.’ No matter what your size/shape/amount of cellulite—we are in this together.”