Ariana Grande's Powerful Message for the Body-Shamer Who Called Her a Stick

Curvy, thin, tall, short—any size seems to be fair game when it comes to body-shaming trolls, as Ariana Grande found out this week. After an Instagram user commented on one of Grande’s photos that they “got asked if I’d prefer @arielwinter1 or @ArianaGrande lol, it wud DEFINITELY be @arielwinter1 curves are sexy sticks aren’t,” Grande responded with an emotional and empowering call for everyone to love who they are.

“Sigh… tweets, comments, statements like this are not okay. About anyone!!! We live in a day and age where people make it IMPOSSIBLE for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are,” she wrote, in an Instagram posted Monday.

here we go again.... I'm sure I'm not the only one feeling this way today!! in case you need a reminder, you're beautiful 🌬✨ it's a beautiful day to be yourself !!😌😚 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 2, 2015 at 9:38am PST

The singer goes on to add that, “In case you need a reminder, you're beautiful. It's beautiful day to be yourself."

Making this that much sweeter is that Ariel Winters, who stars on the ABC hit Modern Family, quickly tweeted back in support of Grande, thanking her for bringing up the need for body positivity.

Thank you @ArianaGrande ❤️ Women should empower one another.Celebrate each other- you're all beautiful. https://t.co/FpmCmB0K5W — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) November 2, 2015

This is actually the second time this week that Grande has had to deal with this kind of thing—but thankfully, she is on top of her comeback game.

Grande did an interview with California’s Power 106 FM radio show to promote her new single, “Focus.” But instead of asking her thoughtful questions, DJs Justin Credible and Eric D-Lux defaulted to inane, sexists ones, like which she would choose if she could only use makeup or her cellphone one last time.

“Is this what you think girls have trouble choosing between?” she responded. “Is this men assuming that that’s what girls would have to choose between?”

The men added that men wouldn’t use the new unicorn emoji, and Grande fired back, saying, “You need a little brushing up on equality over here…Who says a unicorn emoji isn’t for men? Come on. I don’t want to hang out at Power 106 anymore.”

Then, later in the interview she responded with this epic takedown when they asked what she’d like to change about the world:

“I have a long list of things I’d like to change. I think just sort of judgement in general; intolerance, meanness, double standards, misogyny, racism, sexism, all that shit. There’s lots we need to get started on, we’ve got work to do!”

She paused, "We’ll start with you, though."

All in all, it looks like Grande really has learned a thing or two since the donut-licking incident.

