Do You Need to Anti-Age Your Attitude?

Are you extra world-weary? It may be time to get reacquainted with your inner child—for the sake of your health. Adults who reported feeling older than they were had a 10 to 25 percent greater chance of being hospitalized over the next 2 to 10 years, according to new research. “One of the main reasons we feel old is stress,” says Gabrielle Bernstein, New York Times best-selling author of Miracles Now ($16, amazon.com). Try her tips to turn back your mental clock and anti-age your attitude.

1. Be mindful

“A daily meditation practice will lower your cortisol levels, increase your energy, and enhance your memory,” explains Bernstein.

2. Channel your childhood

“Do some kind of physical activity that brings you back to your youth,” suggests Bernstein. Think trampolining or even simply dancing to old high school hits in your room.

3. Get grateful

“The best way to feel younger is to focus on gratitude,” says Bernstein. One way to do it: Make a nightly list of things you’re thankful for.