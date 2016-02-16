Amy Purdy on Losing Her Legs: 'It Allowed Me to Go to Amazing Places'

Since losing her legs to meningitis at age 19, pro snowboarder Amy Purdy has been true to her mantra. At 36, the Paralympic bronze medalist has won hearts as a motivational speaker, taken a spin on Dancing with the Stars, and designed activewear for Element Eded (out now!).

RELATED: 11 Secrets to All-Day Energy

My biggest blessing has been...

"Losing my legs, which is crazy to say, but these metal legs have allowed me to go to amazing places."

Snowboarding is like...

"Freedom. When you're riding on powder, it's like you're gliding through the air. You can't think of anything else."

One of my worst mistakes was...

"Before one of my first speeches, I was so nervous that my doctor prescribed me a pill. But it took away all my nerves to the point where I felt nothing. I've learned you don't ever want to not be nervous. It's true with snowboarding, too. You get in the start gates and your hands are shaking. But the idea is to recognize that as an extra boost of energy to be your best."

RELATED: 13 Ways to Beat Stress in 15 Minutes or Less

I dream about...

"Being a National Geographic photographer. I feel like that's what I'll retire into: traveling the world. I just want to see this planet before I leave."

My most powerful life lesson was...

"I had a near-death experience, and as I was coming out of my coma, I had this moment when I was told that no matter what happens in our lives, it will all make sense in the end. I can always go back to that when I feel scared. Even in the worst-case scenario, you move forward. And every day is a new day."