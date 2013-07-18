Am I Normal 'Down There'?

No need to treat it any differently. A cold pack can reduce minor swelling, and calamine lotion or an antihistamine pill will decrease itching or soreness.



Do keep in mind that a number of

sexually transmitted diseases, such as herpes and genital warts, can look like insect bites. If the bite doesn’t clear up in a few days, or if you notice any discharge or change in color, see your doctor to rule out an STD. In the meantime, avoid sexual intercourse.