What Is Alopecia?

Alopecia, the umbrella term for conditions associated with hair loss, has various causes and is often treatable. A dermatologist can help identify why you’re losing your hair and prescribe the right treatment for you. Watch the video or read on to learn more about the different forms of the disease.

Androgenic alopecia

You know it as male or female pattern baldness. It’s the most common form of alopecia and it is hereditary.

Telogen effluvium

This type of sudden hair shedding is linked to trauma or shock to the body. It can strike women after giving birth, but hair growth usually returns to normal.

Anagen effluvium

This hair loss is associated with chemotherapy. Once the medication is stopped, hair usually grows back.

Alopecia areata

With this type of patchy hair loss, the body’s own immune system attacks hair follicles.

Alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis

Alopecia Totalis is total loss of scalp hair, and alopecia universalis is total loss of body hair, including eyelashes and nose hairs. The root cause is an immune-system attack.

Scarring alopecias

With this rare form of alopecia, scar tissue replaces hair follicles so hair cannot grow back. The cause remains unclear.

Hair loss can negatively impact self-esteem, and has been linked to anxiety and depression.

If you are losing your hair, consider professional styling and wigs, talking to a mental health professional, or joining a support group.