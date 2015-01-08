Allison Williams Says Being Analyzed About Her Weight Drives Her Crazy

“Too fat,” “too skinny,” "too big," "too thin." These judgmental words are thrown around the internet every day. But Girls star Allison Williams says she's had it with all the chatter about how slim she is, People reports.

"Being analyzed about my weight drives me crazy," Williams says in a recent Glamour interview. "It’s easier to say, ‘Oh, she must be anorexic and depriving herself,’ than it is to say, ‘She might have a fast metabolism.’”

"I deprive myself nothing," she says. "But that's an annoying thing to say, right?"

Critics have been quick to condemn her changing appearance over the first three seasons of Girls. But Williams told Allure last year that when she first entered the public eye in 2010, she had just graduated from college and had her college weight in tow.

"And so when we filmed the pilot for Girls and even into the first season, I looked like someone I hadn’t looked like for four years," she explained. "But that’s still the way it was set in people’s minds, so they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, you’ve lost weight.’ And I’m like, ‘This is just the way my body is very naturally.’”

Williams isn't the only celeb to experience thin shaming recently. In November, DJ and producer Diplo tweeted, “Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty.” Sigh.

It’s not fun to be told your body isn’t acceptable by someone's standards, let alone those of hordes of internet commenters. And Williams has a point: just because someone appears to have lost or gained weight, it doesn’t automatically mean that they're either healthy or unhealthy. That’s something we simply can’t judge from afar.

