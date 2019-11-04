While being confident in your body can feel good, having a healthy body can feel even better. That’s what former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno wants other moms to know—and she’s sending that message in the most candid way.

On Monday, Fedotowsky-Manno took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on the floor in her bra, revealing her stomach for her Instagram followers to see.

“I exercised this morning, I ate healthy and nutritious meals, and I drank so much water that I definitely peed every hour on the hour,” she wrote in her caption. “Proud of myself and this incredible body of mine.”

The mom-of-two continued by saying she believes it’s important to discuss body image and health, and how important it is to prioritize wellbeing.

“I’ll always strive to be accepting of my body as long as I’m taking care of it. Because at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what my body looks like but it ABSOLUTELY matters how healthy my body is,” she wrote. “I want to be a good example to my kids, and I want to be a strong and healthy parent so I can live as long as possible to be here for them.”

She finished off her message by writing, “Today, I’m so dang proud of this body of mine. And I vow to try to treat it better both physically and mentally for my children, and for my husband (because they need me), but most importantly for me. ❤”

Of course, the former Bachelorette has spoken out about self love and body acceptance before. Fedotowsky-Manno shared a similar post last week, opening up about how she’s making an effort to accept all of her body parts, even the ones she criticizes most.

“I think if we stop to think about our body parts and appreciate them for their true purpose and function rather than some arbitrary aesthetic that society put on them,” she wrote. “Then we’d all be speaking to ourselves in a completely different way. Today, choose to appreciate and love your body for what it was made for. Giving you life and giving you the ability to enjoy this life.”

As for Monday’s post, Fedotowsky-Manno received over 61,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, most of which were in support of her empowering message. But some comments went beyond support, with users commenting on much her message inspired them to find a healthy lifestyle for their own bodies.

“You are such an inspirational ray of sunshine to follow, Ali,” wrote one user. “You’ve helped me in more ways than I can count and today is no different! I needed this!” Another added, “Love your honesty, willingness to show reality and bless all of us mamas out here with the message that our bodies are all beautiful. Thank you!!!”

Clearly, Fedotowsky-Manno’s message struck a chord—here’s to hoping she keeps the body positive insights coming.

