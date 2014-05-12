7 Vacation Health Hassles, Solved

Developing heartburn, also known as acid reflux, on vacation is pretty common. For starters, you're probably (let's be honest) eating more than you're used to; a full belly puts pressure on the valve separating your stomach from your esophagus, allowing stomach acid to wash upward. Reflux is especially likely if you're treating yourself to rich or spicy foods.

Get back on track: An over-the-counter antacid that contains calcium carbonate offers fast relief, says internist Holly Phillips, MD, a medical contributor for CBS News. Another OTC option, Prilosec, stops reflux before it starts. If you're prone to getting heartburn, consider stashing both in your purse. Caught with no meds? Sit upright so gravity eases acid back down where it belongs. Then sip water to help clear out your esophagus.