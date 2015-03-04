7 Safe Off-Label Uses for Over-the-Counter Meds

"Who knew?"

uses:

Shrinks under-eye bags, buffs up muscles

How it works: The ointment contains the vasoconstrictor phenylephrine, which shrinks swollen hemorrhoids. But Preparation H can also reduce the puffy signs of too-little sleep when applied under the eyes, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. And that's not the product's only beauty trick. For a big night out, exercise physiologist and physical therapist Scott Weiss suggests spreading a thin layer on your arms and legs to add insta-definition. The phenylephrine temporarily tightens skin so it clings more firmly to muscles.

FYI: Stick to the regular ointment, Dr. Zeichner says. The cooling gel contains witch hazel, a potential irritant, while the anti-itch variety has hydrocortisone, which can thin skin over time.