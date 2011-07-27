7 Must-Pack Vacation Items
Ready, jet-set, go!
Planning your getaway and booking your flight was a breeze—but when it comes to packing your suitcase, your bedroom turns into a small war zone.
Whether your trip is two hours or twelve, here are seven essentials (including a cute carry-all for schlepping your stuff) to take with you on your next adventure.
Upgrade yourself
Problem: Getting comfy in questionable public facilities.
Solution: The
In Flight Comfort Kit ($22, Flight 001). Equipped with an inflatable jersey neck pillow, antibacterial wipes, paper soap, earplugs, and more, this kit takes the I-wonder-who-has-been-here worry out of travel.
Tote-ally perfect
Inside the roomy Sonia Kashuk Travel Duffle ($40, Target) are two clear Velcro-attached cosmetic bags for hassle-free security checks.
Power up
Say bye-bye to dead batteries—and miles of tangled power cords. The featherlight wallMAX charger ($60, iGo) is all you need to power your laptop, phone, PDA, or MP3 player. Plug it in wherever there’s an outlet (in a wall, car, or airplane).
Safety blanket
Never share a germy airplane blanket again! Tucked into a small zipped bag, the Nap Sac Travel Blanket from Lug ($28, the Container Store) folds out to a supersoft blanket (with an inflatable pillow), so you can get comfy no matter where you are.
Ms. Clean
No need for worn (and, ahem, less than hygienic) bras and other under things to mingle among fresh, tidy clothes. Just stash them in this adorable embroidered lingerie bag ($30, Anna Moi).
Child’s play
The key to a stress-free car or plane ride with kids? A good handheld electronic game. The Datamax ii ($70, Amazon.com) comes with 40 learning activities and games that will keep the 7- to 14-year-old set mesmerized.
Gloss to go
With Cargo DailyGloss ($12, Beauty.com), you just gloss and toss. Each pack comes with a 30-day supply of three lip shades (Brilliant Pink–Warm Mauve–Raspberry combo shown), individually wrapped in tear-away bubbles no bigger than aspirins.