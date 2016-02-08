The 11 Best White Noise Machines for a Good Night's Sleep

When the world quiets down at night, any little sound—like a creaky pipe, or a passing car—can seem earsplitting. But the solution to your less-than-silent nights may actually be more noise. "White noise machines decrease distraction by covering up noises that could keep you awake," explains Carl Bazil, MD, the director of the Division of Sleep at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. White noise—which is made up of sound waves spanning a wide range of frequencies—actually masks the other noises in your environment. So rather than the drone of a neighbor's TV, all you hear is a steady whooshing, not unlike the "shushhh"-ing moms and dads use to soothe their newborns. Below, explore the best white noise machines that will help you get a good night's sleep.

The best white noise machines you can buy

What to look for when shopping for a white noise machine

Not all white noise machines are made the same, which is why it's important to pay close attention to the features offered. Light sleepers will want to opt for a model that plays its soothing sounds on a continuous loop, as this will ensure that there are no interruptions when the track restarts. Keeping this in mind, it's also best to choose one that has multiple timer settings so the white noise will play for as long as you need it to. Customization is also essential when it comes to the machine's sound library, especially if you're someone that can't quite fall asleep to traditional white noises alone, and volume settings.

These days, shoppers will also be delighted to find that most white noise machines come with other exciting features like alarm clocks and nightlights, and are compatible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. A multipurpose model will help simplify your bedtime routine and eliminate bulk from your nightstand. It's also not uncommon for these smart, app-controlled picks to include guided meditations and access to other helpful wellness tools.

Ahead, shop our quick guide to help you find a machine that matches your budget and lulls you into a deeper, more restful sleep.