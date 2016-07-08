7 Adorable Pets You Need to Follow on Instagram

These adorable critters definitely warrant a follow.

July 08, 2016

We're not saying we're addicted to pet Instagrams. But we just can't help double-tapping all the dogs and cats (and pigs and hedgehogs and raccoons!) that are popping up on our feeds these days amid the sunsets, workout selfies, and avocado toasts.

And these adorable critters definitely warrant a follow: Looking at pictures of cute animals can actually boost your concentration, attention, and dexterity, according to researchers at Hiroshima University in Japan. The perfect reason to give yourself an Insta break from work!

A few we love:

@ifitwags

Nobody steals our account 💪🏽👊🏽💥 now to get our name back. Sorry for the spam! I'd never do that to y'all!

A photo posted by Steph & The Pointer Brothers (@ifitwags) on

 

@pumpkintheraccoon

 

@hi.felipe

OMERGAWG. *fake smile and act like you care*

A photo posted by Frenchie FELIPE (@hi.felipe) on

 

@hedgehographer

Macaron fort.

A photo posted by hedgehogs (@hedgehographer) on

 

@prissy_pig

 

@jackthecockatiel

A photo posted by Jack (@jackthecockatiel) on

 

@angoratheyoda

