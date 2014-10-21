6 Ways to Be a Creative Genius

Despite what the hacky sack kids on the quadÂ might lead you to believe, marijuana useÂ does notÂ boost creativity, according to a recent study in the journal Psychopharmacy.

The findings may come as disappointing news to thoseÂ who like to indulge (hate to break it toÂ you, Colorado), but these are the facts:Â Researchers separated 34 current pot smokers into three groups (a high-dose group, low-dose group, and control), and gave them creativity tests.Â In the end, the people in the low-dose and control groups performed about the same, while the high-dose group basically bombed. Perhaps they were too busyÂ gigglingÂ orÂ freaking out?

"The findings suggest that cannabis with low potency does not have any impact on creativity, while highly potent cannabis actuallyÂ impairsÂ divergent thinking," the researchers concluded.

Luckily,Â there are plenty ofÂ legitimate ways to stoke your imaginationâand none of them requires a trip to Humboldt County.Â Get ready to blow your mind the healthy way.

Think on your feet

Yet another good reason to get off the couch: A recentÂ Stanford study found that walking helps spur inspiration. Researchers examined the creativity levels of people while they walked, versus those who stayed parked on their butts. Know what? The group that hit the road increased their creative output an average of 60%.

Unplug

âOf course, you can use tech devices to be creative, but you also need time to incubate and have new ideas bounce into each other. Youâre less likely to have an Aha moment if youâre not focused,â due to all the tabs you have open, says Rex Jung, PhD, assistant professor of neurosurgery at the University of New Mexico. âTune out the distractions and let your mind go to work.â

RELATED:Â 12 Reasons to Stop Multitasking Now

Learn a thing or two

Simply put, you need to work at being creative. âThe essence of creativity is the ability to combine remote bits of information in novel and original ways to form new ideas,â says Shelley H. Carson, PhD, psychology lecturer atÂ Harvard University and author of Your Creative Brain ($11, amazon.com). âYouâll help yourself become more creative if you increase your brainâs library of information. I tell my students to become an âinformation sponge.ââ Carson suggests expanding your interest by reading books, magazines, and websites on a variety of topics. Another way to get the juices flowing, according to Jung: practice, practice, practice. âItâs not just picking up a guitar. To be a talented musician you need to learn your instrument.â

Silence your inner critic

Instead of constantly trying to critique the value of your ideas, says Carson, simply let them play out in your mind: âWhen you hear yourself thinking Thatâs stupid or That would never work, give the judgment center in your brain a coffee break and allow more ideasâeven the not-so-good onesâto come forward. This works, says Jung: âStudies show that people who toss out more ideas are more likely to eventually stumble across something useful. After all, not all works of art are masterpieces.â

RELATED:Â Quiz: Do You Have Adult ADHD

Ask yourself: â€œWhat if?â€

Build up your brain power by looking at your surroundings and asking yourself these two little words: What if? As in: What if grass were blue? What if dogs could talk? What if I could become a guy for an entire week? âThis isnât an idle exercise,â says Carson. âIt allows you to activate parts of your brain that are crucial to building creativity.â

Pick a letter, any letter

In her book Your Creative Brain, Carson offers this exercise to promote cognitive flexibility. Youâll need a timer, a pencil or pen, and a blank piece of paper. Set the timer for three minutes. Write down all the nouns you can think of that begin a certain letter (say, G), until the timer goes off. Set the timer for three minutes again and this time, put the words you listed into two categories. Use whatever distinction you want to make: It might be good things vs. bad things, or movies (Gone Girl, The Godfather, Gravity, etc.) vs. places (Georgia, Gainesville, Geneva). When youâre finished, set the timer again for three minutes, and re-categorize the words into two completely different categories. Soon you'll be able to spout a new idea whenever you need one!

RELATED:Â 11 Secrets to All-Day Energy