Are you overpaying for common medical scans? Hospitals and medical facilities negotiate prices with health plans, but rarely advertise their rates. If you're not careful, you could pay 300% to 500% more than what the imaging center down the block is charging for the same scan, says Jeffrey Rice, MD, PhD, CEO of Healthcare Bluebook, a guide to "fair" prices for health services. Prices also vary by body part, reflecting the resources required to scan, say, a head versus a hip. Using a contrast agent to make organs and tissues more visible on the scan also bumps up the price. The good news for consumers: "You can get really good value in almost every city in America if you shop around," Dr. Rice says. Here are some sample prices and money-saving tips.