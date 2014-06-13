5 Things the Scale Won't Tell You

Many of us have experienced that moment when the number staring back at you on the scale ruins your whole day, especially if you ate well and stuck with your workout routine all week long. It's not surprising that you might be disappointed, but there's a lot more to weight loss than just what you see on the scale.

Sure, the scale is appealing as a measure of weight loss because it gives you instant feedback on your progress, but it's all too easy to get too attached to that number. So, the next time the number on the scale gets you down, step off, take a deep breath, and remember that it does not tell you the whole story.

Here are 5 valuable things that the scale won't tell you.

How your clothes fit

The scale might tell you what your body weighs, but it does not tell you whether you've lost inches or dropped entire clothing sizes. Muscle is much more compact than fat, which means your clothing will likely fit better if you've gained muscle and lost fat.

How much muscle mass you have

The amount of muscle on your frame makes a difference in what the scale says. Muscle weighs more than fat, so even if the number on the scale is up a couple pounds, you might have lost fat and gained muscle. This will help you more in the long run, because your body burns more calories to supply energy to muscles than it does to fat.

How many fruits and veggies you eat each day

The scale isn't telling you what's happening on the inside of your body, especially when it comes whether or not you're fueling it with nutritious foods. Even though you might put a lot of stock into the number on the scale, what you into your body on daily basis is a lot more important for your overall health and wellness.

How much you've learned about healthy living

If you're looking to lose weight for the long-term, it's important to educate yourself on healthy living and what strategies work best for you. The scale likely won't give you the full picture of what you've learned about living a healthier lifestyle and implementing habits that will benefit you for years to come.

How much weight you can lift or how fast you can run

The scale will not tell you how fit you are. The number you see is just a number and has nothing to do with your fitness level, whether it's how much weight you can deadlift or how fast you can run a 5K.

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.