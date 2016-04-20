5 Spring Greens You're Probably Not Eating, But Should Be

Turn over a new leaf! Toss in these special lettuces for a health and flavor upgrade.

Green tango

It tastes mild, with a slight tang similar to endive's—without the bitterness. The frilly edges of green tango provide nice texture in salads. It's also good on sandwiches and as decoration.

Nutrition perks: Full of vitamins A and C and an excellent source of iron.

RELATED: New Greens to Power Up Your Salad

Baby romaine

These little leaves taste just like grown-up romaine, but even sweeter and more tender. They're great in salads, wraps, and pita sandwiches.

Nutrition perks: Packed with vitamins A and K, plus folate and iron.

Mache

Mache is delicate, fairly sweet and mild, with a slight crispness. The tender leaves work best in salads that are lightly dressed.

Nutrition perks: High in vitamins A and C, as well as calcium and iron.

Tatsoi

The leaves are a bit peppery or mustardy; the crunchy stems are mild. Use the leaves for salads; slice the stems and serve with dip; or throw the whole thing into a stir-fry.

Nutrition perks: Boasts vitamin K and potassium.

RELATED: How to Store Lettuce

Frisee

Frisee has an edgy flavor with a somewhat bitter finish. Toss with a warm dressing to soften it a bit in salads. You can also add it to sandwiches.

Nutrition perks: Rich in vitamins A and K, and contains iron and folate.