5 Famous Women on Their Stretch Marks

Kendra Wilkinsin is the latest celeb to show off her #tigerstripes. Over the weekend, the Kendra On Top star, 30, celebrated Mother's Day by sharing an unedited Instagram photo of her stomach. "Look what my 2 babies did," she wrote in the caption. "They make me happy. #happymothersday." The reality TV actress has two adorable children with husband Hank Baskett (Hank is 6 years old and Alijah Mary is 11 months).

The photo has racked up more than 123,000 likes, as well as praise from Wilkinson's followers: "This is beautiful," wrote one commenter, while another said, "You have just made me feel fine with the way my body looks now." Need even more proof that almost everyone gets 'em? Here are four more times famous women got real about their stretch marks.

Robyn Lawley

Seven months after giving birth to daughter Ripley, 1, the Australian model proudly displayed her stretch marks in a topless photo on Instagram. The pic and accompanying Facebook post were a response to a UK magazine story that claimed she'd considered having an abortion to avoid getting them.

“I was shocked, not only because that is not what I said—not to mention I already had a ton of stretch marks like 90 percent of the world—but to read that entire article and be already heavily pregnant, that’s their angle?” Lawley wrote in the post. "I knew [my stretch marks] were coming and as they're fading into white (like all my others) I thought I might capture them. Because they are some bad ass #tigerstripes. And I earned them."

#tigerstripes #loveyourbodynow read about this photo via my FB link in bio and why it means so much to me 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) on Oct 22, 2015 at 10:50am PDT

Chrissy Teigen

The model, cookbook author, and new mama to 3-week-old Luna Simone is famous for her social media honesty (from spray tan fails to wardrobe malfunctions to her in-flight skincare routine, Teigen shares it all—and we love it). In one of her best-ever body-positive snaps, the model posted an Instagram photo of bruises and stretch marks on her inner thighs, captioning it, "Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!"

Shortly after, the model appeared on The Meredith Vieira Show and explained why she'd chosen to share the unedited photo. "I actually am working on a cookbook and I was bumping around in the kitchen and the door handle would just nick me every single time," she said. "And I was actually just taking a picture of the bruises and then I saw the stretch marks in there. I have those apps, the Facetune and Photoshopping ones, and I just didn't feel like doing it anymore—and I'm never doing it again, because I think we forgot what normal people look like now."

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:09pm PDT

Stephanie Rothstein Bruce

The elite runner (who gave birth to her two children just 15 months apart) made headlines in March when she posted photos of her postpartum belly on Instagram. Bruce suffered from "a very bad case" of diastasis recti, a separation between the left and right side of the rectus abdomens muscles. By chronicling her journey back to a stronger core on social media, the athlete has helped to inspire other women to embrace their postpartum bodies.

"#keepinitreal doing side planks. The strength and stability is coming back steadily but the appearance of abs and stretch marks remains the same," Bruce wrote on one Instagram post. "The not so glamorous part of getting strong post baby."

#keepinitreal doing side planks. The strength and stability is coming back steadily but the appearance of abs and stretch marks remains the same. The not so glamorous part of getting strong post baby. #takeitinside #journeywithsteph #diastasisrecti A photo posted by Stephanie Rothstein Bruce (@stephrothstein) on Jan 21, 2016 at 7:05pm PST

Reese Witherspoon

The body-positive movement may be relatively recent, but Witherspoon has spoken candidly about her imperfections for years. In a 2004 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress opened up about how motherhood changed her both emotionally and physically. "I have cellulite. I have stretch marks. My breasts aren't what they were before breastfeeding two children," she said. "Parenthood is a great equalizer. It doesn’t matter how cool you think you are—when you’ve got baby spit-up all over your back and smashed chocolate cupcake all over your jeans, you’re just like any other mother."