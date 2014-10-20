4 Movies Germaphobes Should Never Watch

Are Ebola headlines making you jittery about the thought of a global pandemic? Escape your worries with a nice movie. And when we say nice, we mean NOT one of the fright-fests below.

Contagion

Gwyneth Paltrow is Patient Zero and all the Goop remedies in the world can't save her from the viral plague she sets in motion. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, this thriller was praised for being a realistic take on modern disease control. Not recommended for people who want to fly again. Or basically anyone.

Outbreak

An Ebola-like virus called Motaba with a 100% mortality rate migrates from monkeys to people, then from Africa to a small California town. The feds debate bombing the town to save it—and the country—from the virus that has gone airborne. Freakiest scene: the infected monkey bites Doctor McDreamy (aka Patrick Dempsey).

28 Days Later

Not to be confused with the Sandra Bullock rehab movie, this zombie horror film is set in London after a virus has made its way out of a lab (via a chimp) and killed all but a few people. It's The Walking Dead with virus-victim zombies, it's directed by Trainspotting's Danny Boyle, and it's brilliantly scary.

The Andromeda Strain

In this 1971 classic based on a Michael Crichton novel, scientists fight an alien virus. A 2008 TV miniseries was evidently deadly...dull. Just check out this scathing review from Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn back when she wrote for Entertainment Weekly.

