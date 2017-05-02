34 Sleep Hacks for Your Most Restful Night Ever

Make your bedroom a haven for sleep: Feather your nest with soft sheets, warm blankets and a pillow that provides adequate support for your regular sleep position. Block out as much light as possible using blackout shades or other heavy curtains, since light can be detected even through closed eyelids—and the brain won't produce melatonin if it's confused between day and night.

While you're at it, banish the TV. "Too many of our patients are doing everything in bed except sleeping," Samuel L. Krachman, MD, director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, tells Health. "They're watching TV in bed, which is bad because you start associating the bedroom with things other than sleep and romance." You should also remove all devices that could beep, ping, or buzz in the night, disturbing your slumber.

