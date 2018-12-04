25 Ways to Fight Holiday Stress

The shopping and crowds. The back-to-back diet-busting parties. The interminable chats with the in-laws. We understand how easy it is to feel not so wonderful at this most wonderful time of the year.

That's why we've rounded up these 25 expert-endorsed ways to help you dodge the seasonal blues and stay happy, healthy, and energized.

From quick stress-survival strategies to mood-brightening foods, here's your cheat sheet to holiday cheer.

