24 Inspirational Health Quotes

Wisdom, humor, and frankly outrageous sayings we love.

December 21, 2013
"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt."

Actually, chocolate can make life better. Dark chocolate may lower your risk of heart disease by reducing blood glucose and bad cholesterol while boosting levels of good cholesterol. The reason: Chocolate contains compounds called flavanols, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Here are 27 Healthy Chocolate Recipes to help you get the most out of every bite!
"Dieting is the only game where you win when you lose!"

Looking for a little weight-loss motivation? Look no further! Check out these women and their amazing success stories.
"As for butter versus margarine, I trust cows more than chemists."

This pretty much sums up the argument for eating more healthy fats, right? Here's how to know if the fat you are enjoying is healthy.
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

Try these tips to keep your memory sharp so you can keep smiling.
"Your imagination is your preview to life's coming attractions."

To boost your imagination, try these tips and tricks to sharpen your brain power.
"A fit, healthy body-- that is the best fashion statement."

Remember this when you are trying to squeeze into your skinny jeans.
"Exercise is a dirty word. Every time I hear it I wash my mouth out with chocolate."

Chocolate sounds like a tempting reward for a great workout! Try these 10 Diet and Exercise Tricks that Get Big Results.
"I'm so unfamiliar with the gym, I call it James!"

Ellen Degeneres. Nuff said.
"A diet is the penalty we pay for exceeding the feed limit."

Calories in, calories out. You know that already. Here are 25 Surprising Ways to Lose Weight you may not have heard yet.
"Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get."

Try these 5 Tips for Goal-Setting Success.
"It's bizarre that the produce manager is more important to my children's health than the pediatrician."

One of our favorite quotes from one of our favorite actresses, Meryl Streep.
"You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."

Love this quote! Try these Superfood Secrets to a Long and Healthy Life.
"It's not who you are that holds you back, it's who you think you're not."

A great reminder to focus on what makes your contribution to the world positive.
"Motivation will almost always beat mere talent."

Talent is great but it doesn't keep you going.
"In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: It goes on."

Not sure who said this, but it keeps us grounded.
"Life does not happen to us, it happens from us."

"Winners make it happen, losers let it happen."

"A goal is a dream with a deadline."

Ready to make your life even more fabulous? Here are proven life-enhancing tips from a top psychologist in the field of happiness.
"We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give."

Want more secrets to healthy and happiness? Try these scientifically proven Superfoods.
"Don't suffer from insanity, enjoy every minute of it."

Sometimes you have to laugh at what life throws you!
"Dogs have masters. Cats have staff."

What does this have to do with health? Eh, probably nothing. But makes everyone who knows cats laugh.
"People often say that motivation doesn't last. Well, neither does bathing-- that's why we recommend it daily."

For more inspiration, check out this super-motivating Pinterest board!
"Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition."

This quote has been attributed to Marilyn Monroe and Gloria Steinem. Either way we like it!
"If you obey all the rules you miss all the fun."

Ok, you gotta obey these rules: 10 Heart Healthy Rules to Live By

