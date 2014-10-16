In a complete exam, your doctor does things like test your eye pressure and examine the interior of your eyes by dilating them. Even if you think your vision is 20/20, you still need to have your eyes looked at regularly—especially after age 40. As you get older, you're at risk for conditions such as glaucoma, which is symptomless but can rob you of your vision. "An exam can also find signs of another disease that may be affecting your eyes, such as diabetes or high blood pressure," explains Rebecca Taylor, MD, an ophthalmologist in Nashville and spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.



When to get it: In your 20s and 30s, Dr. Taylor suggests getting a full exam with an optometrist or ophthalmologist every 5 to 10 years (yearly if you wear contacts). Starting at age 40, bump it up to every two years. You may need more frequent exams if you have a family history of eye disease, have had previous eye injuries or eye surgery, have diabetes or high blood pressure or are over 65.



Cost: $75 to $200 with an ophthalmologist; $50 to $150 with an optometrist. Insurance coverage varies.