15 Things That Happen After a Breast Reduction

Back, neck, and shoulder pain can be a given in women with larger chests—which is one reason why so many women finally decide to go under the knife. "I was basically in pain every day from my shoulder to my wrist," says Cassandra. In 2007, one group of researchers set out to show just how much breast reduction surgery can help some women; sure enough, they found that the procedure can reduce pressure on the lower back by 35%. What's more, patients also experienced a 76% reduction in immobility. Or, as Cassandra says of her post-surgery days: "I just felt normal. I was able to stand in line at the grocery store and go shopping at the mall—which I should be doing in my early 30s! I just wasn't aware of how much pain I was in before. I didn't realize how abnormal I felt."

RELATED: 12 Mental Tricks That Fight Pain