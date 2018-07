People who used an ointment that contains this plant-based extract for 5 days reduced the intensity of lower back pain by 95%, according to a 2009 study conducted by Merck (which manufactures the ointment). In comparison, a placebo group had a 38% reduction in pain during that same time, according to the study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine . Look for comfrey root ointment in health food stores or online. Just don't use it for more than 10 days at a time—it can be toxic.