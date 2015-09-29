When a family member falls ill, the responsibility of caregiving usually falls to the adult daughter, says Lisa Fredman, Ph.D., an epidemiologist at Boston University who has researched this subject. And since women often end up taking on the caregiving duties, their income and career may suffer. One survey found that about 60% of all caregivers have to adjust their work schedule around their new responsibilities, either by cutting back on their hours, taking a leave of absence, or more. You may not want to accept money for taking care of a relative, but if you do, consider setting up what's called a personal caregiver agreement. It doesn't have to be drafted by a lawyer, but this contract will need to be in writing and should contain a detailed description of your expected tasks and payments. You may need the money: Another survey found that the average cost of caregiving is $5,531 a year. Yes, a contract may sound clinical, but it may also spare your family from some inevitable fighting in the future—and that can be worth a lot more than money.

