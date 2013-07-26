13 Foods That Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is part of the body’s immune response; without it, we can't heal. But when it's out of control, it can contribute to serious health issues, including chronic conditions like obesity, heart disease, and cancer.

Foods high in sugar and saturated fat can spur inflammation. “They cause overactivity in the immune system, which can lead to joint pain, fatigue, and damage to the blood vessels,” Scott Zashin, MD, clinical professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, tells Health.

The good news is, plenty of foods can actually curb inflammation. Add these items to your plate today.