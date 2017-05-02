In general, dehydration occurs when your body loses too much fluid, or more fluid than it's taking in, according to the US National Library of Medicine's resource MedlinePlus.

You can become dehydrated for a number of reasons, but the main culprits include: diarrhea, vomiting, sweating too much, urinating too much, having a fever, or (simply) not drinking enough. And it doesn't take much to become dehydrated: if you lose just 1.5% of the water in your body, you've reached the tipping point of dehydration.

While dehydration often shows up as the standard thirsty feeling, the later stages of the condition can actually lead to a loss of consciousness, Jazmine Sutton-Oliver, MD, who works in hospital medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, tells Health. Here's what to know about common dehydration symptoms, including feeling thirsty and passing out—and all the signs in between.

