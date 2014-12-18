10 Surprising Health Benefits of Being a Woman

"Men are up to twice as likely to develop alcoholism as women are," explains Holly Phillips, MD, New York City women's health specialist and medical contributor for WCBS News. One reason for a guy's increased risk of addiction to booze has to do with the brain chemical dopamine, says Dr. Phillips. A recent study of male and female social drinkers found that men had a greater dopamine release than women in an area of the brain called the ventral striatum, which is strongly associated with pleasure, reinforcement, and addiction formation. There may be a psychological component as well. "While women are more likely to become depressed than men in response to common environmental triggers such as illness or grieving a death—a process some psychologists see as turning pain inward—men may be more likely to numb the pain with substances," adds Dr. Phillips.