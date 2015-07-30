Add cold intolerance to the long list of health issues you can blame on the butterfly-shaped gland in your neck. "Always being cold is a telltale sign of hypothyroidism, which means your thyroid doesn't secrete enough thyroid hormone,” says Dr. Phillips. Without the right level of this hormone, your metabolism slows, preventing your body's engine from producing adequate heat. Other signs of hypothyroidism are thinning hair, dry skin, and fatigue.

Approximately 4.5% of Americans have this condition, and rates are higher in women who have recently been pregnant or are over age 60. If you suspect a thyroid problem, see your doctor, who can confirm the diagnosis with a blood test and get your thyroid out of the slow lane with prescription meds.

