10 Health Trends That Will Be Huge in 2016, According to Pinterest

We may be just two weeks into January, but some of the biggest healthÂ trends of the yearÂ are already starting to emerge.

Pinterest recently released a list of the top healthy topicsÂ that have spiked since Christmas Eve, and the results may surprise you: Instead of extreme ab workouts and crashÂ diets (what we might've expectedÂ in the middle of resolution season), Pinterest users are embracing meditation, minimalism, and other subjectsÂ that represent aÂ more balanced approach to wellness.Â Here, 10 trends that are captivating interest right now.

1. Bullet journals

As people get organized for the year ahead, pins for "bullet journals"Â have increased by 67%. This customizableÂ journaling system uses daily and monthly to-do lists that are structured in short, bulleted sentences.Â For more on how to createÂ your own, check out this videoÂ or visit bulletjournal.com.

2. Going minimal

In 2015, Marie Kondo's bestselling bookÂ The Life-Changing MagicÂ of Tidying UpÂ ($10, amazon.com) inspiredÂ millions to keep only the possessions that bringÂ them joyâand this year, theÂ less-is-moreÂ trend is still hot. Pins that celebratedÂ a minimalist lifestyle increasedÂ by 19% since late December, while those aboutÂ decluttering roseÂ by 35%.

3. Meditation space

With boutique studios (such as New York City's new MNDFL) opening across the country, meditation seems poised to become one of the year's biggest health trends. So we weren't surprised to learn that pinsÂ about creatingÂ your own meditation space have jumped 49% in the past few weeks. Here's the really good news:Â While having a dedicated meditation room wouldÂ certainly beÂ nice, the only thing you actuallyÂ need is aÂ comfy place to sit. (To get started, try this guided meditation.)

4. 21 Day Fix

Pins about the 21 Day FixÂ ($73, amazon.com) program have increased by a whopping 190% in the past few weeks. But this trend isn'tÂ new; it was one of Google's top search termsÂ in 2015. The program, which was created by celebrity fitness trainer Autumn Calabrese, usesÂ a system of color-coded containers that make it easier toÂ measureÂ food portions. People on PinterestÂ are saving clean eating recipes and meal planning ideas that align withÂ the diet.

5. Hourglass workout

Pins for this type of workoutâwhich is designedÂ to tone your waist while simultaneously strengthening your glutesâare up by 83% since late last month. Got anÂ athleticÂ body type andÂ looking to sculpt your middle? OurÂ fitness expertÂ Jennifer Cohen has tailoredÂ a workoutÂ to do just that.

6. Cloud bread

Well, this is a new one. A grain-free, low-carb bread alternative, "cloud bread" is made withÂ eggs, softened cream cheese, cream of tartar, and sometimesÂ a littleÂ honey for sweetness.Â Bloggers sayÂ itÂ has a crispyÂ texture straight outÂ of the oven, but becomes softÂ and chewy (in other words, more like real bread)Â when storedÂ overnight in a plastic container.

7. Holistic

From essential oils to natural cold remedies, pinners seem to be excited aboutÂ holistic healthÂ in 2016. Pins that contain the word "holistic" have increased by 55%. PSA: While there are manyÂ inspiring ideas on Pinterest, be sure to consult your doc before trying aÂ new treatment. Some natural cures can actually be dangerous for your health.

8. Detox teas

So-called "detox teas" gained popularityÂ in 2015, with celebs likeÂ Kourtney Kardashian promoting them as a way to lose weight. The trend seems destined to continue inÂ 2016, withÂ pins about homemade detox teas spikingÂ by 60% in the past few weeks.Â However, as Health's contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, RD, has pointedÂ out,Â research onÂ detox teas is scant.Â And some brands contain ingredients that could triggerÂ some really unpleasant side effects, such asÂ insomnia, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Yikes.

Instead, pour yourself a big cup of green tea, a beverage thatÂ offersÂ real, science-backed health benefits. Studies have suggested that drinking green tea couldÂ help youÂ shed pounds, lower yourÂ blood pressure, even prevent Alzheimer's.

9. Dry brushing

Many people swear byÂ dry brushing, which involves rubbing dry skin with a body brushÂ before showering. (Pins about it have increased by 41%.) While someÂ claim the practiceÂ helps boost circulation andÂ clear toxins, there's not a lot of research on the subject, so takeÂ the health claims you see on Pinterest with a grain of salt. But there's no denying that using a body brush can be invigorating, as well as an excellent way to exfoliate.

10. Jiu jitsu

Pins about the Brazilian sport Jiu jitsu, a form of mixed martial arts, have increased by 39% in the past few weeks. Pinners seem to be drawn to both the workout's calorie-burning benefits and empowering self-defense moves.