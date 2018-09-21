The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport is taking over Twitter today.
Thousands of people across the globe have taken to Twitter to share the heartbreaking reasons—from embarrassment to shame to fear for their lives—they didn't report their sexual assault. The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport is at the top of the trending list on the platform, and it comes on the heels of Christine Blasey Ford's allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when the two were teenagers in the 1980s.
Coming forward with a personal experience about sexually assault can be a major challenge, and it doesn't help that many people believe that if a woman didn't report her assault right after it happened, then it may not have actually happened.
Here's to a hashtag that's trying to change that mindset, and to those who have posted about their experiences. We've gathered some of the most powerful tweets from the day below.