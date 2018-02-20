This Woman Says She Was Kicked Off Her Flight for Having Period Pain

We're used to not having our menstrual cramps taken seriously. But what happened to one 24-year-old when she complained about her period pains to her boyfriend on an airplane feels like serious overreach.

Over the weekend, Beth Evans was traveling from Birmingham in the UK to Dubai for a vacation. Minutes before the Emirates plane was to take off, she told her boyfriend that she was experiencing cramps, reported the The Sun. Evans rated her level of period pain as a “one out of 10,” and she didn't think the seven-hour flight would be a problem.

RELATED: 10 Conditions That Could Be Messing With Your Period

The airplane crew, however, felt otherwise. A flight attendant overheard Evans' cramp complaints; she alerted her coworkers, and the decision was made to boot the couple out of their seatbelts and off the plane.

“To be kicked off for period pains, it was madness,” Evans’ boyfriend, Joshua Moran, said in the interview with The Sun. “Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions.” The couple says they had to spend about $350 each to rebook their flights.

"It’s embarrassing to have to explain about period pains when it’s being overheard,” Moran continued. “They didn’t have anyone look her over. They just contacted a medical team in the US, and they said Beth couldn’t fly.”

A spokesperson for the airline said they were taking precautions. “The passenger alerted crew that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned she was feeling unwell,” an airline spokesperson told The Sun. “The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms Evans so she could access medical assistance. We would not have wanted to endanger Ms Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the flight.”

RELATED: 7 Endometriosis Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Now, we know “period brain” is not a thing, and it's true that some weird health issues can crop up during shark week—so you'd probably rather be on the ground than on an international flight if they happen. But getting kicked of a flight when your period pain is mild and not causing any adverse affects? That seems pretty extreme.

Perhaps the Emirates flight attendant should have suggested Evans pop an ibuprofen, or try one of the many other ways women successfully deal with mild menstrual cramps and continue on with their day-to-day life.