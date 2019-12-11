Image zoom Adobe Stock

TikTok is becoming increasingly popular for its entertaining short videos that teens and adults alike are obsessed with creating. But the app has become more than just a way to showcase your take on the latest dance challenge—it's now a platform for people to share some of their favorite products with friends, family, and even fans.

In a viral video posted on the app, one woman revealed her favorite remedy for period cramps—and it's getting a ton of love. In the short clip that has garnered over 300,000 likes, user Georgia Coose shares footage of a polar bear stuffed animal, which she says doubles as a heating pad and is the only "non-medicated" way she gets rid of menstrual cramps. She gives viewers a quick tutorial on how to use the stuffed animal by first microwaving the toy for a few minutes and then resting it on her stomach.

Not only does it help relieve cramps and pain caused by your period, but it also has a genius feature that will help relax you, and possibly lull you to sleep. "The best part: the lavender scent helps you fall asleep," she says in her video.

To buy: Intelex Warmies (from $20, amazon.com)

If you're as intrigued as we are, you might be happy to know that this adorable solution to menstrual discomfort is available on Amazon—and it's super affordable. Intelex Warmies (from $20, amazon.com), which come in a variety of stuffed animal options, are filled with all-natural grains and French lavender, and can safely be microwaved and used as a heating pad for both children and adults to soothe and calm.

We also couldn't help noticing that the stuffed animal heating pad has racked up an impressive 4.6 rating on Amazon, with 91% of customers giving the toy a 5-star review. Shoppers even tout the heating pad to help relieve cramps and stress, and relax them before bed.

Coose's TikTok video has received thousands of comments from viewers who were equally as excited about her cozy Amazon find.

"This makes me so happy," one user wrote.

"I have this but it's a sloth and I absolutely love it. Lasts for a good amount of time too," raved another.

"I would feel so bad to microwave him," one user commented, which received over 13,000 likes.

And we can see where that might be an issue. Seriously, those cute teddy bear eyes would make it hard to stick in the microwave. But if period cramps prevail, we might be singing another tune.

While the Intelex Polar Bear Warmies are currently sold out (we're not the slightest bit surprised), you can still snap up another cute stuffed animal—like a manatee, sloth, llama, moose, meerkat and more—or just wait until Coose's go-to gets restocked on December 16, right in time for the holidays. Stocking stuffer, anyone?

