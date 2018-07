Your weight, blood pressure, and heart rate are standard measurements doctors use to gauge your health. But there’s another body activity you should also consider when you’re trying to get a sense of what’s going on in your system: your period.

It makes sense when you think about it. Sudden shifts when it comes to how heavy your flow is, where your cramps rank on the pain scale, spotting between cycles, and other unexplained changes are all clues your period is sending out to let you know that something might be amiss. It could be a minor and benign issue—but it may also be an SOS signal to something serious you won't want to put off.

To help decode what your menstrual cycle is trying to tell you, we enlisted the expertise of Sherry A. Ross, MD, ob-gyn and author of She-Ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Here, Dr. Ross points out six changes to pay attention to, and the conditions that might be behind them.

