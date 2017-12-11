Guy Mistakes His Wife’s Menstrual Cup for a Measuring Cup in the Most Hilarious Text Conversation

It's hard to fault men for not recognizing a menstrual cup when they randomly come across one. This reusable silicone cup is inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood rather than absorb it like a tampon, and while lots of women use one, it's not quite mainstream.

But not only did one clueless husband not recognize his wife's menstrual cup, he actually used it to cook dinner.

It all began when Cindy Hobbs, a mom of three, found her (clean!) menstrual cup in a bag of rice in the kitchen. Perplexed, she texted her husband to inquire why this period protection device had traveled where no menstrual cup has traveled before.

In response, her husband typed back, "I used it to measure the rice last night, it said three cups of rice." Hobbs was quick to respond with a nauseous-face emoji, but her trying-to-be-helpful husband still didn't have a clue about the mistake he'd just made.

Turns out, Hobbs' toddler had gotten ahold of her menstrual cup and after she pried it away from him, she left it on the kitchen counter and forgot to put it away. When her husband went to prepare a meal, he didn't know he was reaching for a feminine hygiene product, not a kitchen aid.

When her hubby texted back that he had no idea what he'd done wrong, Hobbs broke out the all caps. "It's my MENSTRUAL CUP YOU D*CK POD!" Can't. A quick Google search later, Hobbs' hubs finally understood his cooking flub.

“My husband is BAD in the kitchen and I should have never trusted him,” Hobbs told Scary Mommy after she posted the text exchange on her Facebook business page. “He can’t cook at all, he burns toast, makes lumpy gravy, butchers fried eggs…he’s hopeless. But he’s constantly making me laugh and I wouldn’t have him any other way.”