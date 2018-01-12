10 Conditions That Could Be Messing With Your Period

You know how it’s supposed to go: A normal menstrual cycle is around 28 days, give or take seven days, and usually the bleeding lasts for up to seven.

This system works most of the time, for most of us. But there can be glitches, whether it’s a missed period, a shorter than usual cycle, or an oddly heavy flow.

Usually, those hiccups are no big deal. “I tell women that one to two abnormal cycles or missed cycles a year is probably okay,” says Mary L. Rosser, MD, PhD, director of obstetrics and gynecology at Montefiore Health System in New York City. “If it’s persistent or consistent, meaning three months or more, then you do need to seek a visit with a healthcare provider.”

In many cases, simple lifestyle tweaks can help. Being underweight, overweight, or exercising really rigorously can all mess with your period. But in other instances, there may be an underlying medical condition affecting your cycle. Periods that come less than every 21 days, more than every 40, or last more than eight can signal trouble. If you’re sure you’re not pregnant (the most common reason for missed periods), one of these conditions may be to blame.

