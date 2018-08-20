Candace Cameron Bure Just Posted a Totally Honest Review of Menstrual Cups on Instagram

Menstrual cups get lots of love from vagina owners: They're an eco-friendly alternative to tampons and pads, you can leave one in for up to 12 hours, and some types can even be worn during sex, making it a lot less likely that you ruin your sheets by getting it on during your period.

But if raves from random women aren't enough to convince you to try one of these flexible silicon cups next time your flow arrives, read what Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure has to say when she finally gave it a go.

“The results are in,” Bure wrote on Instagram. “How did I like the menstrual cup? I loved it.”

Bure admitted that when she first heard about the menstrual cup, she thought it sounded pretty gross and didn’t want to put a cup “up there.” But her followers urged her on.

Bure has some preliminary advice for first-timers based on her experience. “You have to find the brand that fits your body,” she wrote. Not all cups are the same (just like pads and tampons vary a bit by brand), so you might have to try a few to figure out what you prefer.

Once you’ve inserted the cup comfortably (which can take some practice), you can leave it in for up to 12 hours. “I left it in for 10 hours the first day, and there was no leakage, no spotting, I mean nothing, and I didn’t feel it,” she said.

But as with most things in life, Bure’s experience with the menstrual cup wasn’t all smooth sailing. On the second day, she said she didn’t quite get the placement right, and she found it hard to take the cup out and adjust it.

Yet overall, it surpassed her expectations. “I’m not going back to tampons,” she said.

Menstrual cups come in both reusable and disposable varieties, and if you go with reusable, you have to pour out the contents (which can be a little gross, not to mention messy) and then wash it before reinserting.

It's this messiness that often keeps women from becoming regular users. “I’ve had a lot of patients try them and give up, telling me they’ve found them just too messy,” Pamela Berens, MD, an ob-gyn at the University of Texas Health Science Center, previously told Health.

Menstrual cups are "appealing for a woman who is very comfortable with her own body, wants to consider an environmentally friendly choice, and won't be discouraged or bothered by a potential bit of a mess when it comes to removing and cleaning,” Dr. Berens said.

Since Bure is a convert, can we expect to see a menstrual cup plot line in an upcoming Fuller House episode?