The 4 Best Menstrual Cups for Less Stressful Periods, According to Thousands of Reviews

At dinner with my grandma last night, somehow it came up that I’m on my period. “Oh,” she replied. “I forgot about those.” If you’re more like me than she is, you have decades of menstruation left to look forward to, and your period products have probably run the gamut from disposable options like pads, liners, and tampons to period underwear. While you may think you’re open to trying anything that can make your period week as hassle and leak-free as possible, there still seems to be some skepticism surrounding one viable product: the menstrual cup.

Last week, The Lancet Public Health journal published results from the first comprehensive study on the safety and effectiveness of reusable menstrual cups. While public opinion has been mixed when it comes to menstrual cups—many have worried they’d be uncomfortable or pose potential health dangers—the new study’s results might sway the tides away from disposable sanitary products and toward washable menstrual cups, especially considering most are safe to leave in for more hours than a tampon and can last up to 10 years. That’s 10 years with one period product rather than 10 years with 82,000 tampons and pads (loose math…).

While further research is needed in the area—and menstrual cups can still cause toxic shock syndrome (though it’s rare)—the researchers concluded that menstrual cups are safe, with no negative effects on the vaginal flora, and are associated with comparable or fewer leaks than pads or tampons. The study also reports that there are a whopping 199 brands of menstrual cups out there, which can definitely make taking the first steps to a new period routine feel intimidating. 

To make the process a little less confusing, we’ve rounded up the four best menstrual cups you can buy on Amazon, according to thousands of customer reviews. Remember to check the size before you order to ensure you get the right one for your needs (sizes vary based on factors like age and whether you’ve given birth), and give yourself some time to get completely used to inserting and wearing the cup—reviews across all menstrual cup brands warn of a learning curve. But don’t give up because once you get the hang of it, menstrual cups can be a great alternative to disposable period products by saving you money and making your periods an overall less stressful experience. 

Here’s to an easier time of month for all of us!

Diva Cup

Diva Cup might be the best well-known brand on this list, which the sheer number of reviews indicates (even if you haven’t heard the name yourself yet). The menstrual cup has over 10,000 reviews, nearly 8,500 of which are four and five stars. Reviewers love that the cups can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time and how little, if any, leakage they experience, with some even calling them a “life saver” and swearing off tampons for the rest of time.

Dutchess Cup

The Dutchess Cup, recommended as an Amazon’s Choice product, is a bit less expensive than the Diva Cup but also has tons of positive reviews. With over 2,000 perfect five stars, customers say they love how easy the cup is to remove and how much protection it affords even the heaviest flows.

Lena Menstrual Cup

The Lena Menstrual Cup has over 5,000 five-star reviews (nearly 7,000 total) and is slightly more bell-shaped than the Diva Cup’s design. There are two sizes and three colors to choose from, and happy shoppers say “this thing will pay for itself and lasts for years.” One reviewer raved, “I have full confidence for once I won’t have a leak or pant issues! Seriously in love here.” Some even prefer the Lena Cup over the Diva, saying they find it easier to open all the way.

Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup

The number of reviews may not be as high as other options on this list, but the Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup is actually Amazon’s number-two best seller in this category (after the Dutchess Cup and just before the mega-reviewed Diva Cup). After a slightly harder original version of the cup was replaced with the most recent one customers say the new, softer silicone model is exceeding their expectations.

