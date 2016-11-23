5 Things You Need to Know About Menopause

Hormones are confusing: they’re good for glowy skin and strong bones, but are also the culprit of bloating, PMS, and - when menopause causes them to fluctuate - a host of sometimes unpleasant symptoms.. What gives? Whether you think you know the answer (we’re talking to you, estrogen experts) or just want some clarity on your most recent mood swing, this quiz lays out the most common myths and truths about menopause.

Watch the video to see us debunk the misconceptions surrounding hormones, menopause, and more.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

You can start having symptoms 10 years before menopause: True! Your ovaries start producing less estrogen 2-10 years before your period stops for good. These hormonal fluctuations can cause symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats.

The average American woman reaches menopause at age 51: True!

Deep breathing can help with hot flashes: True! Deep, slow breathing for 15 minutes 2x a day can significantly reduce hot flashes, says research. Exercise helps, too.

There’s no help for down-there dryness: False! Dropping estrogen in your body can lead to vaginal dryness and painful sex, but solutions include over-the-counter lubes and moisturizers, or low-dose vaginal estrogen.

After menopause, your heart disease risk rises: True! When you lose estrogen, you lose its protective effects on your heart.