The Best and Worst Foods to Eat After Menopause

From overwhelming hot flashes and sleepless night to worsening migraines and stubborn weight gain, menopause has the potential to deliver some discomfort. Fortunately, there are lifestyle choices you can make to help yourself feel well before, during, and after menopause. For example, sticking to a clean diet that’s full of wholesome foods can help you stay energized and get the vitamins your body needs. Not sure what to eat as you age? No problem. In this video, we’re showing you the best and worst foods for women after menopause.

Fatty fish like salmon are healthy for everyone, but since postmenopausal women have a higher risk of heart disease, seafood’s heart-healthy omega-3s are especially important.

After age 50, most women need to consume more calcium. Snack on probiotic-rich yogurt to get more calcium in your diet—just 1 cup of lowfat yogurt contains up to 415 mg of calcium, one-third of your daily target. Plus, it’s best to get the bone-protecting mineral from foods instead of supplements. Double win.

Of course, greens are always going to be good for you, no matter your age. That said, veggies like broccoli are particularly beneficial for any post-menopausal diet. Like yogurt, broccoli contains bone-friendly calcium, and it also offers important antioxidants that help protect your vision. If you’re not a broccoli fan, opt for leafy greens like collards or kale, which will also do the trick.

So, what’s out? It’s best to avoid salty snacks in order to keep your blood pressure in check and your bones strong as you age. Scaling back your alcohol intake (even of red wine!) is also a good idea, since just one glass a day has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer in women. Plus, both alcohol and hot coffee can trigger hot flashes, so an iced tea may be your best bet for feeling refreshed rather than sweaty. Yes, please!