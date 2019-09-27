5 Ob-Gyns Share What Helped Their Menopause Symptoms

They go for runs

“My hot flashes and night sweats made it difficult for me to function. I couldn’t get a good night’s sleep, and in the daytime, it felt like everything was a trigger: wine, wearing a sweater, seeing someone else wear a sweater. I found myself moody and irritable, and the only natural thing that helped was going for a run and chasing that runner’s high. It kept everything on an even keel—and even fended off the weight gain, another common side effect of menopause.”

—Andrea Eisenberg, MD, Michigan Women’s Health

They try bioidentical hormone therapy

“My main complaint was complete brain fog. I couldn’t remember what a patient just told me, and I was getting embarrassed asking the same question twice. I started bioidentical compounded hormones—Bi-est Cream and 100 mg of progesterone—and after three days of trying them, my brain was back! I recommend that women search for a physician who is trained in hormone therapy and is cognizant of the most up-to-date studies.”

—Diana Hoppe, MD, founder of amazingover40.com

They lift weights

“A lot of people don’t realize that decreased bone density and muscle mass is a symptom of menopause until a bone breaks. I have a history of osteoporosis in my family, so I started doing yoga, weight lifting, and leg exercises to maintain and build my muscle mass.”

—Patricia Sulak, MD, founder of livingwellaware.com

They do intermittent fasting

“Women in menopause tend toward hypertension, insulin resistance, and visceral-fat accumulation. These can put you at a higher risk for a heart attack or stroke. I do a fasting-mimicking diet. Research has demonstrated that it helps maintain healthy levels of markers for inflammation, blood pressure, and insulin resistance—and helps eliminate belly fat, and may also contribute to overall gut health.”

—Felice Gersh, MD, medical director of the Integrative Medical Group of Irvine

They practice mindfulness

“I was never anxious—until I started going through menopause. So I’m really conscious of keeping those feelings at bay by exercising regularly, meditating, and doing yoga. I’ll listen to Jackson Browne music to relax, and remind myself that my feelings are temporary. The relaxation piece of dealing with menopause really helps—focusing on your breathing, and training your body to use different strategies that relax you physically and emotionally.”

—Sherry A. Ross, MD, women’s health expert, author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period., and Health Advisory Board member

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter