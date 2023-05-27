The Best Memorial Day Sales on Outdoor Gear from REI, Amazon, Nordstrom, and More—With Prices Over 40% Off

Memorial Day weekend is finally here which unofficially means summer is basically here, and so are the sales. Since sunnier weather means we'll all be spending more time outdoors—whether it's hiking, biking, partaking in some water sports, or hitting the trails (or sidewalks) for some running—it's time to stock up on the gear and accessories we'll need to enjoy some fresh air and move our bodies.

We've rounded up the best deals on outdoor gear including sneakers, hiking boots, outdoor sporting gear, bikes, and more from retailers like REI, Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom and Backcountry. Scroll down to see our finds.

REI

REI's Anniversary Sale—their biggest sale of the year—is going on right now with some amazing deals on outdoor gear and clothing. Score big on a new bike for some summer rides along with all the accessories like cycling shoes and gloves, or grab a new set of trekking poles to. make those long hikes even more comfortable.

Zappos

Outdoor adventuring—whether it's hiking, early morning or evening walks, or just walking miles on end at a theme park or on vacation—requires quality shoes that won't make your feet a blistered sweaty mess. Luckily, the Zappos Memorial Day sale has tons of deals on name brand varieties like the On Cloudswift Sneakers that nurses and people who love comfy shoes are constantly raving about. There's also a trove of hiking boots, ergonomic sandals like the Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals that a fan raved are "even more comfortable than the originals" and even UPF protective outdoor clothing as part of the sale.

Amazon

Amazon has thousands of things on sale this weekend, but these are the outdoor gear items that really caught our attention. From their best-selling inflatable kayak that's under $100 right now to their best-selling paddleboard that's nearly $200 off, the deals this Memorial Day can't be beat.

Backcountry

The popular outdoor gear retailer is having an epic Memorial Day sale that includes a ton of outdoor sporting gear like surfboards, wakeboards, hiking boots, tents, and more. There's even discounted UPF sun protective clothing to keep your skin safe in the hot summer months.

Nordstrom

During Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale, you can score great deals on a variety of Hydroflask products to help you stay hydrated in the hot sun from bottles to coolers, and more. There's also water-resistant slippers, a variety of running shoes and activewear to keep you cool during the warm summer months ahead.