The Best Memorial Day Sales on Outdoor Gear from REI, Amazon, Nordstrom, and More—With Prices Over 40% Off

Get outside this summer while scoring some huge deals.

By
Esther Carlstone
esther-carlstone
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Health and Parents. She comes from an extensive background in lifestyle media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products that truly make a difference in people's everyday lives.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

best outdoor gear sales tout

Health / Daisy Rodriguez

Memorial Day weekend is finally here which unofficially means summer is basically here, and so are the sales. Since sunnier weather means we'll all be spending more time outdoors—whether it's hiking, biking, partaking in some water sports, or hitting the trails (or sidewalks) for some running—it's time to stock up on the gear and accessories we'll need to enjoy some fresh air and move our bodies.

We've rounded up the best deals on outdoor gear including sneakers, hiking boots, outdoor sporting gear, bikes, and more from retailers like REI, Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom and Backcountry. Scroll down to see our finds.

REI

Electra Townie 7D Step-Thru Bike

REI

REI's Anniversary Sale—their biggest sale of the year—is going on right now with some amazing deals on outdoor gear and clothing. Score big on a new bike for some summer rides along with all the accessories like cycling shoes and gloves, or grab a new set of trekking poles to. make those long hikes even more comfortable.

Zappos

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped

Zappos

Outdoor adventuring—whether it's hiking, early morning or evening walks, or just walking miles on end at a theme park or on vacation—requires quality shoes that won't make your feet a blistered sweaty mess. Luckily, the Zappos Memorial Day sale has tons of deals on name brand varieties like the On Cloudswift Sneakers that nurses and people who love comfy shoes are constantly raving about. There's also a trove of hiking boots, ergonomic sandals like the Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals that a fan raved are "even more comfortable than the originals" and even UPF protective outdoor clothing as part of the sale.

Amazon

Intex Challenger Kayak, Inflatable Kayak Set

Amazon

Amazon has thousands of things on sale this weekend, but these are the outdoor gear items that really caught our attention. From their best-selling inflatable kayak that's under $100 right now to their best-selling paddleboard that's nearly $200 off, the deals this Memorial Day can't be beat.

Backcountry

Mountainsmith Upland Tent

Backcountry

The popular outdoor gear retailer is having an epic Memorial Day sale that includes a ton of outdoor sporting gear like surfboards, wakeboards, hiking boots, tents, and more. There's even discounted UPF sun protective clothing to keep your skin safe in the hot summer months.

Nordstrom

Hydro Flask Carry Outâ¢ 12-Liter Soft Cooler

Nordstrom

During Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale, you can score great deals on a variety of Hydroflask products to help you stay hydrated in the hot sun from bottles to coolers, and more. There's also water-resistant slippers, a variety of running shoes and activewear to keep you cool during the warm summer months ahead.

Shop More Memorial Day Sales

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Sun Protective Clothing Items of 2023
The 10 Best Sun-Protective Clothing Items to Prevent Skin Cancer
Fitness Awards 2023
Fitness Awards 2023: 35 Top Products to Support Your Wellness Journey
Best Sandals with Arch Support
The 17 Best Sandals with Arch Support of 2023
51-best-gifts-for-guys-who-love-to-work-out
The 51 Best Gifts for Guys Who Love to Work Out
Group of people running together on waterfront
17 Places To Buy Cheap Workout Clothes
bike-trail-state-opener
The 50 Best Bike Trails in America, State by State
TUSHY Ace Electric Bidet Seat TOUT
This Best-Selling Bidet Is the Best Bathroom Upgrade I’ve Ever Made—and It’s on Major Sale for Memorial Day
Health.com: High-Waisted Leggings (Overhaul) TOUT
The 13 Best High-Waisted Workout Leggings of 2023
Best Anti-Chafing Products of 2023
The 12 Best Anti-Chafing Products of 2023
The-14-Best-Shoes-for-Teachers-And-Anyone-Else-Who-Stands-All-Day-Courtesy-of-Allbirds
The 15 Best Shoes for Anyone Who Is on Their Feet All Day
kyoto japan relaxation wellness vacation arashiyama bamboo grove
Wellness Destinations That Are Perfect for People With Anxiety
Print-Health-June-2021-Hiking
Tips for Staying Safe While Hiking
Biggest Early Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses, Pillows, and Toppers
The Biggest Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses, Pillows, and Toppers Are Here
senior couple taking vitamins in kitchen
Taking a Daily Multivitamin May Help Slow Memory Loss in Older Adults
Mom cooking with her children
The Best Heart-Healthy Diets: How 10 Popular Eating Plans Rank, According to Cardiologists
Senior woman using a laptop
Spending 2 Hours Online Every Day Could Reduce Dementia Risk in Older Adults