News The Best Memorial Day Sales on Outdoor Gear from REI, Amazon, Nordstrom, and More—With Prices Over 40% Off Get outside this summer while scoring some huge deals. By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Health and Parents. She comes from an extensive background in lifestyle media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products that truly make a difference in people's everyday lives. health's editorial guidelines Published on May 27, 2023 Share this page on Facebook Share this page on Twitter Share this page on Pinterest Email this page We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Daisy Rodriguez Memorial Day weekend is finally here which unofficially means summer is basically here, and so are the sales. Since sunnier weather means we'll all be spending more time outdoors—whether it's hiking, biking, partaking in some water sports, or hitting the trails (or sidewalks) for some running—it's time to stock up on the gear and accessories we'll need to enjoy some fresh air and move our bodies. We've rounded up the best deals on outdoor gear including sneakers, hiking boots, outdoor sporting gear, bikes, and more from retailers like REI, Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom and Backcountry. Scroll down to see our finds. REI REI REI's Anniversary Sale—their biggest sale of the year—is going on right now with some amazing deals on outdoor gear and clothing. Score big on a new bike for some summer rides along with all the accessories like cycling shoes and gloves, or grab a new set of trekking poles to. make those long hikes even more comfortable. Vissla Twisted Long-Sleeve Rashguard for Men $41 (was $55); rei.com Nemo Ultralight 2-Person Tent $323 (was $420); rei.com Danner Women's Chukka Hiking Boots $113 (was $150); rei.com Shimano RC1 Women's Road Cycling Shoes $75 (was $100); rei.com Pearl iZumi Men's Cycling Gloves $29 (was $38); rei.com Black Diamond Trekking Poles $105 (was $140); rei.com Coast Dual Color Headlamp $18 (was $25); rei.com Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail-Running Shoes $113 (was $150); rei.com Electra Townie 7D Step-Thru Bike $504 (was $630); rei.com Zappos Zappos Outdoor adventuring—whether it's hiking, early morning or evening walks, or just walking miles on end at a theme park or on vacation—requires quality shoes that won't make your feet a blistered sweaty mess. Luckily, the Zappos Memorial Day sale has tons of deals on name brand varieties like the On Cloudswift Sneakers that nurses and people who love comfy shoes are constantly raving about. There's also a trove of hiking boots, ergonomic sandals like the Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals that a fan raved are "even more comfortable than the originals" and even UPF protective outdoor clothing as part of the sale. On Cloudswift Sneakers $135 (was $150); zappos.com Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boots $75 (was $100); zappos.com Columbia Tidal Tee Hoodie $34 (was $45); zappos.com Hoka Anacapa Hiking Boots $148 (Was $185); zappos.com Adidas Golf UPF Polo Shirt $37 (was $70); zappos.com Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals $50 (was $75); zappos.com Asics Gel-Contend 7 Sneakers $53 (was $65); zappos.com Clarks Breeze Sea Sandals $33 (was $55); zappos.com Amazon Amazon Amazon has thousands of things on sale this weekend, but these are the outdoor gear items that really caught our attention. From their best-selling inflatable kayak that's under $100 right now to their best-selling paddleboard that's nearly $200 off, the deals this Memorial Day can't be beat. Keen Women's Voyageur Hiking Boots $69 (was $145); amazon.com Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak $95 (was $170); amazon.com Osprey Talon 22 Men's Hiking Backpack $116 (was $160); amazon.com Timberland Men's Waterproof Boots $90 (was $120); amazon.com SereneLife Inflatable Paddleboard $220 (was $400); amazon.com Loowoko Hiking Backpack $50 (was $66); amazon.com Crocs Women’s Literide 360 Sandals $37 (was $50) Niupipo Pickleball Set $48 with onsite coupon (was $77); amazon.com Backcountry Backcountry The popular outdoor gear retailer is having an epic Memorial Day sale that includes a ton of outdoor sporting gear like surfboards, wakeboards, hiking boots, tents, and more. There's even discounted UPF sun protective clothing to keep your skin safe in the hot summer months. Roller Longboard Surfboard $340 (was $400); backcountry.com Mountainsmith 6-Person Tent $115 (was $290); backcountry.com Slingshot Sports Contrast Wakeboard $288 (was $480); backcountry.com Oboz Sapphire Women's Hiking Boots starts at $88 (was $160); backcountry.com Venture UPF Sun Hoodie $30 (was $60); backcountry.com Outdoor Research Trail Mix Bucket Hat starts at $19 (was $39); backcountry.com Mid Mountain 2L Hip Pack $49 (was $69); backcountry.com Stoic 30 Can Heavy-Duty Cooler $36 (was $79); backcountry.com Nordstrom Nordstrom During Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale, you can score great deals on a variety of Hydroflask products to help you stay hydrated in the hot sun from bottles to coolers, and more. There's also water-resistant slippers, a variety of running shoes and activewear to keep you cool during the warm summer months ahead. Hydroflask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle $34 (was $45); nordstrom.com Hydroflask Carry Out Soft Cooler $53 (was $70); nordstrom.com Hydroflask 24-Ounce Water Bottle with Straw Lid $34 (was $45); nordstrom.com The North Face Water Resistant Slipper starts at $43 (was $55); nordstrom.com Nike Free Running Shoes, Lilac $65 (was $100); nordstrom.com Sorel Kinetic Breakthrough Tech Sneaker $70 (was $135); nordstrom.com Zella Live-In High Waist Leggings starts at $39 (was $59); nordstrom.com Nike Crewneck Running Top, Oxen $36 (was $55); nordstrom.com Shop More Memorial Day Sales This Best-Selling Bidet Is the Best Bathroom Upgrade I’ve Ever Made—and It’s on Major Sale for Memorial Day The Biggest Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses, Pillows, Toppers, and More Are Here This Hands-Free Massager Has Over 37,000 Five-Star Ratings— and Is Under $50 Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit